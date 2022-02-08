fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BRAND WATCHCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Global 500: African Brands Still Outside The Ranking

February 8, 20220147
Brand Finance

There are still no African brands in the Brand Finance Global 500 2022 ranking as global brands continue to dominate on the continent.

MTN is Africa’s most valuable brand at US$4.0 billion – just over US$600 million below the threshold of the top 500 rankings this year.

Brands from the United States and China continue to dominate the Brand Finance Global 500.

Over two-thirds of the total brand value in the ranking is attributable to the two countries, with the US accounting for 49% (US$3.9 trillion) and China for 19% (US$1.6 trillion).

Jeremy Sampson, Managing Director, Brand Finance Africa, said:

“It is estimated that Africa will soon house a quarter of the world’s population, making it a lucrative location for global multinational brands.

“Within this context, no African brands feature in the ranking of the world’s 500 most valuable, as many local brands have been discontinued by global giants.

“However, South African telecoms giant, MTN is currently performing very strongly and is well-positioned for the future, so could be expected to move closer to being included in the ranking next year.”

Hackaholics 3.0 – ALAT Announces The Return Of Its Tech Competition
Related tags :

About Author

Global 500: African Brands Still Outside The Ranking
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

August 18, 20140291

FG Adopts New Technologies For Road Construction

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has expressed its readiness to embrace new technologies for road construction and rehabilitation across the country. This was disclos
Read More
May 11, 20162233

Currency-in-circulation Surges To N1.811trillion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram   The value of currency-in-circulation leaped year-on-year to N1.811 trillion at the end of March 2016, compared with the N1.712 trillion it was at the
Read More
August 26, 20140284

Jumia Opens In Cameroun

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Jumia, one of Africa’s leading e-commerce sites, has expanded its services to Cameroun. The launch in the West African country follows recent successful lau
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.