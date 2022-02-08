Global 500: African Brands Still Outside The Ranking

February 8, 2022 147

There are still no African brands in the Brand Finance Global 500 2022 ranking as global brands continue to dominate on the continent.

MTN is Africa’s most valuable brand at US$4.0 billion – just over US$600 million below the threshold of the top 500 rankings this year.

Brands from the United States and China continue to dominate the Brand Finance Global 500.

Over two-thirds of the total brand value in the ranking is attributable to the two countries, with the US accounting for 49% (US$3.9 trillion) and China for 19% (US$1.6 trillion).

Jeremy Sampson, Managing Director, Brand Finance Africa, said:

“It is estimated that Africa will soon house a quarter of the world’s population, making it a lucrative location for global multinational brands.

“Within this context, no African brands feature in the ranking of the world’s 500 most valuable, as many local brands have been discontinued by global giants.

“However, South African telecoms giant, MTN is currently performing very strongly and is well-positioned for the future, so could be expected to move closer to being included in the ranking next year.”