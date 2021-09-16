Globacom Agrees To Undertake Reconstruction Of Ota-Idiroko Road – Fashola

September 16, 2021 39

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has stated that telecoms services provider, Globacom Limited will construct the 64 km Ota-Idiroko road in Ogun state by 2022 under the federal government’s tax credit scheme.

The minister made the disclosure on Wednesday while on an inspection tour the ongoing reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

President Muhammadu Buhari In 2019, signed executive order 7 on Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme into law.

The scheme was introduced as a way of encouraging private sector participation in the provision of funding for the construction, repair, and maintenance of critical road infrastructure in critical economic areas in Nigeria.

The scheme allows organizations with high tax profiles to construct roads in a negotiated agreement with the federal government to provide the infrastructure instead of taxes.

“From Ota to Idiroko, we don’t have a contract there, but Chief Mike Adenuga of Globacom has offered to construct that road using the tax credit system,” Fashola said.

“So, that has also started, they are doing the design and hopefully, by sometime early next year, they should mobilize to site. The real reconstruction is going to happen if we have a deal with Glo.”

Fasola noted that efforts are being made to bring in Flour Mills of Nigeria and Unilever to repair the Badagry link to the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta road under the tax credit scheme.

Under the scheme, some private companies have signed up, such as Dangote Cement which was awarded N22.32 billion tax credit certificate to construct Apapa-Oworonshoki-Ojota road in Lagos and the Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba road connecting Kogi and Kwara states.

Similarly, another telecoms firm, MTN Nigeria announced its plans to reconstruct the Enugu-Onitsha expressway under the tax credit scheme.