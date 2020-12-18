fbpx
GLO Reveals Code, Portal For NIN SIM Registration Linkage

GLO Reveals Code, Portal For NIN SIM Registration Linkage

December 18, 2020

Indigenous and one of the leading telecommunications company in Nigeria, GLO network revealed its USSD code and website portal for the linking of National Identity Number (NIN) to their customers’ phone number.

Bizwatch Nigeria learnt that telecommunication companies that fail to comply with the the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC directive risked outright withdrawal of its license or heavy penalty.

GLO Portal, USSD Code For NIN, SIM Linkage

GLO Nigeria in a statement released on its official website disclosed the official portal for the NIN and SIM linking. Click to register: gloworld.com/ng/nin

You can also link your GLO SIM with your NIN by sending “UPDATENIN NIN FirstName and LastName” to 109.

Licensed NIMC Enrollment Centres In Nigeria

According to the The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), the Federal Government has approved the licensing of 173 Agents and 30 State Governments/Public Sector Institutions to conduct the enrolment. Click the link to know your centre: https://www.nimc.gov.ng/nimc-enrolment-centres/

How To Check NIN Number On Your Phone

The National Identity Management Commission asked Nigerians to dial *346# to retrieve dia NIN number for the NIM sim registration.\

MTN, Airtel USSD Code For NIN SIM Registration Linkage

MTN Releases Portal, USSD Code For NIN SIM Registration Linkage
SIM Registration: See How To Link Your NIN To Airtel Phone Number
