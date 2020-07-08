Glo Cuts International Call Rate by 55 percent

In a move to help its subscribers stay in touch with their loved ones abroad at a much more affordable cost, national telecommunications operator, Globacom, has slashed international call tariffs by as much as 55%.

According to a press statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday, Globacom said the reduced tariffs, which come without any subscription fee, cover calls made to major destinations such as the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Ireland, South Africa, Spain and Saudi Arabia. Other countries affected by the reduction are Cameroon, Niger, Benin Republic, Togo and Cote d’Ivoire. The specific tariffs for each country vary, but are the most competitive in the market, the company stated.

For instance, calls to the United Kingdom which used to cost between N30 and N130 per minute now cost between N24 and N100 per minute depending on the network the call is being terminated on. Similarly, calls to Spain and Italy have been reduced to N75 and N60 per minute from N90 and N130 respectively.

Also, calls to South Africa will now attractive N85 per minute instead of N150, while calls to Saudi Arabia will now be charged at N55 per minute, down from the former N60 per minute. For France and Ireland, the tariff has been slashed to N50 and N40 respectively from N65 and N60, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin Republic, Cameroon, Togo and Niger N150 instead of the old N200 per minute rate.

Globacom urged subscribers to take advantage of the tariff slash to connect and talk at a cost-effective rate with their friends and relations in the countries covered by the offer especially in view of the prevailing international lockdown caused by the global Coronavirus pandemic.

“We understand the need for our subscribers to stay in touch with their friends and family overseas now more than ever before. With the ban on international travels imposed by most countries because of the Covid-19 pandemic, people are unable to travel to reunite with loved ones.

They now rely heavily on efficient and affordable telecom services to communicate with them. We have, therefore, reduced tariffs to these major destinations to make our subscribers still feel at home even when they are thousands of miles apart from their loved ones,” Globacom noted.

“With these reductions, calling your loved ones abroad has never been more affordable,” the company stated.

It added that its rates to other major destinations such as the United States, India and China are still the most competitive in the market. “Subscribers can enjoy premium quality calls to these countries for just 50 kobo per second,” the company concluded.

Source: Nairametrics