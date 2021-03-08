GiveHerBetaHealth: GTBank Champions Access To Health Insurance For Women On International Women’s Day

March 8, 2021 28

As the 2021 International Women’s Day (IWD21) calls on people and organisations to #choosetochallenge for a better world for women, Guaranty Trust Bank plc (GTBank) has launched an initiative, tagged #GiveHerBetaHealth, to draw attention to the need for universal essential healthcare coverage, especially for women in the informal sector.

Through the initiative, the leading African financial institution is providing 1000 self-employed women with BetaHealth for a year, at no cost.

Launched in 2020, BetaHealth is a low-cost healthcare package that provides coverage for essential health services such as malaria treatments, pre and postnatal care, accidents and medical emergencies as well as life insurance, all at a subscription fee of N500 per month.

Offered through more than 1000 hospitals and pharmacies nationwide, BetaHealth also provides a telemedicine service that allows the user to speak with a Doctor over the phone anytime, anywhere.

With the #GiveHerBetaHealth campaign, the Bank is calling on the general public to nominate 1000 women who will be given free BetaHealth coverage for a year. To nominate a woman, visit: giveherbetahealth.gtbank.com.

#GiveHerBetaHealth is the latest in a long line of GTBank initiatives that reflects the Bank’s commitment to extending access to critical services for everyone, irrespective of their social or economic background.

The campaign focuses on empowering self-employed women in the informal sector, many of who have limited or no access to financial services and health insurance.

With this campaign, the Bank is putting a spotlight on the need for universal access to essential healthcare services that is affordable for every working Nigerian, and accessible across the country.

BetaHealth is available for everyone. To buy BetaHealth for yourself or someone else, simply dial *737*52*500*50# from your mobile phone.