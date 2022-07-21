Give Lagosians Your Best, Sanwo-Olu’s wife Tells BOSKOH Volunteers As Outreach Commences

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has encouraged the volunteers participating in the fourth edition of the Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat Healthcare Mission International (BOSKOH HMI) to offer only excellent service to the beneficiaries of the programme.

She said this at the Volunteers’ Training which took place at the weekend at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Lagos.

Dr Sanwo-Olu also praised the organisers for exponentially growing the number of volunteers year after year.

“We started this program in February 2019 and we had 150 volunteers and this year, the volunteers have grown to an impressive 961,” she said.

“I encourage you all to take your training seriously because your patients rely on your expertise. When you go out to the communities, remember you are ambassadors of BOSKOH and put in your best effort.”

On her part, the Executive Director of BOSKOH HMI, Mrs Nike Osa, thanked the sponsors of the initiative and explained the reason behind this year’s theme.

“The Governor and his Deputy came together with one vision and created this medical mission to reach out to Lagosians and help them,” she said. The giving of eyeglasses in Lagos was started by Former Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and was called ‘Jigi Bola.’ Our governor, Mr Sanwo-Olu, thought it necessary to relaunch ‘Jigi Bola’ and make Lagosians aware of the importance of regular eye checks; hence, the theme for this year is ‘‘Jigi Bola Relaunch’.

“It’s been four years of imparting lives positively and it’s free. The program would be taken to various local government areas in Lagos such as Surulere, Mushin, Shomolu, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, and Etiosa LGA. We are asking Lagosians to come out and receive these volunteers and get free treatment.”

BOSKOH is a free medical and wellness mission for Lagosians in partnership with the Lagos State government that commenced in 2019. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will flag off this year’s edition tomorrow, Thursday, July 21 at the Police College, Ikeja.

Professor of Mental Health and Behavioural Science, Ayodele Olurotimi Coker, delivered a presentation at the training and talked about mental health, mental disorders, consequences of mental health, depression, mania, drug use, and drug addiction.

He also highlighted psychological, environmental, social, and biological factors that could lead to mental disorders.

Mrs Onyinye Nnabuchi, who was a beneficiary of the free service two years ago was so impacted by the programme that she transformed herself from beneficiary to volunteer.

“Two years ago, one of my children had an ailment and we were told we would have to take her abroad for surgery. I met a friend who introduced me to the BOSKOH program and I was invited for the successful surgery, which was free. My baby was not talking then, but she can talk now very well and I decided that moment I wanted to be a volunteer.”

The training was attended by seasoned healthcare administrators including the Chairman of Lagos State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr Ibrahim Akinwunmi Mustafa.