Gianni Infantino Admits Football Will Not be the Same After Coronavirus

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has admitted football will not be the same again after the Coronavirus Pandemic that has ravaged the world.

The disease has killed over 53,000 with over a million cases worldwide.

Major football tournaments and leagues have been put on hold and football clubs across the world have been forced to make savings by placing staff on unpaid leave with the salaries of top stars slashed.

“We would all like to have football again tomorrow, but unfortunately that is not possible, and no one in the world to date knows when we will be able to play again like before,” said Infantino at a teleconference with the South American Confederation (Conmebol).

“For the first time, football is not the most important thing.

“Health comes first and this must continue until this disease is overcome.

“Our world and our sport will be different when we get back to normal. We have to make sure that football survives and that it can thrive again.”

Source: VON