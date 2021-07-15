Gianluigi Donnarumma Signs 5-year Deal With PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) announced on Wednesday that they had completed the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy’s Euro 2020 goalkeeper on a five-year deal.
The 22-year-old, who saved two penalties in the Euro final and was named player of the tournament, heads to France on a free transfer from AC Milan.
READ ALSO: Investors Gain N7.9bn, As Stock Exchange Makes Bullish Run
Donnarumma will be in competition with the experienced Keylor Navas for the goalkeeper’s jersey.
“I am delighted to be part of this huge club,” said Donnarumma in a statement released by PSG.
“I am delighted to be part of this huge club,” said Donnarumma in a statment released by PSG.
“I feel ready to take on this new challenge and continue to grow here.
“With Paris, I want to win as much as possible and to bring joy to the supporters.”
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.