Gianluigi Donnarumma Signs 5-year Deal With PSG

July 15, 2021074
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) announced on Wednesday that they had completed the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy’s Euro 2020 goalkeeper on a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old, who saved two penalties in the Euro final and was named player of the tournament, heads to France on a free transfer from AC Milan.

Donnarumma will be in competition with the experienced Keylor Navas for the goalkeeper’s jersey.

“I am delighted to be part of this huge club,” said Donnarumma in a statement released by PSG.

“I feel ready to take on this new challenge and continue to grow here.

“With Paris, I want to win as much as possible and to bring joy to the supporters.”

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

