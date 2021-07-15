Gianluigi Donnarumma Signs 5-year Deal With PSG

July 15, 2021 74

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) announced on Wednesday that they had completed the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy’s Euro 2020 goalkeeper on a five-year deal.

Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Gianluigi Donnarumma has joined the club.



The Italian goalkeeper has signed a five-year contract until 30 June 2026.#WelcomeGigiohttps://t.co/CbvJfjJyGV — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 14, 2021

The 22-year-old, who saved two penalties in the Euro final and was named player of the tournament, heads to France on a free transfer from AC Milan.

READ ALSO: Investors Gain N7.9bn, As Stock Exchange Makes Bullish Run

Donnarumma will be in competition with the experienced Keylor Navas for the goalkeeper’s jersey.

“I am delighted to be part of this huge club,” said Donnarumma in a statement released by PSG.

😁🤳



“Hi everyone



I'm very proud to be part of the Paris Saint-Germain team



I can't wait to play and meet you



Ici C'est Paris”



🤳@gigiodonna1#WelcomeGigio



pic.twitter.com/ivA2JJYKZZ — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 14, 2021

“I am delighted to be part of this huge club,” said Donnarumma in a statment released by PSG.

“I feel ready to take on this new challenge and continue to grow here.

“With Paris, I want to win as much as possible and to bring joy to the supporters.”