Giadom Informs INEC of Plans to Hold APC NEC Meeting in Aso Rock,

Victor Giadom, deputy national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has fixed the presidential villa as the avenue of the party’s national executive council (NEC) meeting.

In a letter dated June 23, Gaidom informed Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), that a meeting of the party’s national executive committee (NEC) would take at the presidential villa on Thursday at 10:00 am.

APC NEC meetings usually take place at the national secretariat of the party.

“Recall our earlier letter to you wherein we intimated you of the national executive committee meeting of our earlier scheduled for Tuesday, March 17th 2020. Unfortunately that meeting was postponed,” the letter read.

“However, this is to inform you of reconvening of the said meeting which is now billed to hold on Thursday, June 25th, 2020.

“Venue: Presidential Villa; Time: 10am; Date: Thursday, June 25th, 2020.

“While looking forward to your cooperation, please accept the renewed assurances of my highest regards.”

The APC has been embroiled in a leadership crisis following an appeal court order that upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as the party’s national chairman.

While Abiola Ajimobi, former Oyo governor, was named acting chairman, Giadom said he had taken over the leadership of the party.

Members of the national working committee (NWC) loyal to the former Oyo later announced that Eta Hilliard, vice-chairman south-south, would act on behalf of Ajimobi “who is unavoidably absent”.

Ajimobi who is the APC deputy chairman (south) is reportedly battling a health challenge.

‘GIADOM IS AN IMPOSTER’

But Eta has described Gaidom as an imposter.

While citing court orders, the vice-chairman said Giadom is no longer a member of the NWC and an APC member.

Eta spoke when he received the report of Edo governorship primary election at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday night.

“The membership of Victor Giadom has been suspended by a competent court of jurisdiction in Port Harcourt this afternoon. Not only is he no longer a member of the NWC and today his membership has been suspended,” he said while responding to questions from journalists on Giadom’s letter.

“It is not right for you to see 15 distinguished members of the NWC and two met with us virtually, and still call us a faction.

“This is the NWC of the APC in Nigeria, I sit here on behalf of senator Abiola Ajimobi, the acting chairman of this party.

“So, it is important that those who interrogate us should also internalise the content of our constitution, so when we have imposter, it is recognisable.”

Source: The Cable