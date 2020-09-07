Ghost Sequel Power Book II Premieres

All that running makes him oversleep and he’s late for his exam. He didn’t finish The Stranger, but spouts off some opinions about the main character. He blows it, but after Milgram and Jabari go to bat for him, the department head agrees to give him another shot. Tariq doesn’t know it yet.

Tasha meets with her disheveled public defender and learns she’s not in good hands. Now, she’s facing 15 years for conspiracy and other charges.

At the federal building, Saxe is surprised by Mack and the DNC guy that helped James clean up his mess. They want to charge Tasha under the kingpin statute. It’s a RICO case but Saxe is not on board. Mack reminds him he owes him for that job.

Later that evening, Saxe has dinner with his rich family and they call him by his nickname: Nancy. His siblings put him down and make him feel like a doofus even though they’re celebrating his job. His brother offers to get him a gig at his firm because he’s convinced Saxe is going to muck things up.

Meet the Tejadas

Tariq and his basketball player roommate Zeke head to Queens for a party. It’s Aunt Monet’s house and there are lots of cousins. While there, Tariq meets the Tejadas, and the only one who’s not suspicious is Diana. She flirts and shares that her father is in prison.

Her brother Cane gets into a fight over a girl and Monet eggs it on. After kicking the guy out, she warns Cane he’ll be back. “You know what to do.” Dude comes back with a gun and argues with Monet. Cane walks up with a shotgun and the cops roll up. The party is over and Tariq leaves.

Saxes visits Tameika at home about the kingpin case. He dry snitches on himself about being at the scene of Ghost’s murder with a gun, telling the story like it’s a hypothetical situation.

Tameika figures it out and wants nothing to do with him. She warns him about being implicated and kicks him out so she won’t risk getting subpoenaed.

In another scene, Cane murders the dude from the party in a hallway. Monet is outside waiting in the car. Good parenting.

Meanwhile, Tariq wakes up and receives an invite from Lauren to meet for coffee. She talks to him about Milgram and his second chance. They discuss The Stranger and Tariq goes into a philosophical rant about what it’s like to kill someone, the act of murder, and consequences — while talking about the main character in the book. Lauren encourages him to tell the teachers that.

When she darts to the restroom, Saxe knocks on the diner window to get his attention. They chat outside and Saxe rails against Tariq about his mom’s decision. Saxe brought Tameika in to help, and Tasha messed things up by not telling the truth about an accomplice.

Tariq plays it like he didn’t do it but learns they can’t blame Dre because there wasn’t any gun powder residue on his clothes. Saxe tells him to get his mom to name the shooter so the case can end.

Back at the dorm, Tariq borrows Zeke’s phone to go on Instagram Live. He thanks McLean for taking his case and it goes viral, forcing the man to respond. They meet, and he agrees to accept $50,000 as a retainer. Tariq sends a message through McLean for his mother: Tell the truth and say the shooter’s “real name.”

Tasha and Saxe piss everyone off

McLean meets with her and has the same deal that Tameika snagged. She has to tell the truth and names Dre. McLean informs her that’s impossible and advises her to be honest in court. The next day, Tariq, Saxe, and the DNC fixer show up in the courtroom.

The prosecutor announces the deal and tells the judge Tasha will name the shooter. Tasha looks around the room as she stands, and admits she didn’t kill Ghost. She names Tommy! We all thought she’d say Saxe.

That doesn’t work in her favor. When asked why Tommy Egan would kill his best friend, she says “Because I asked him to.” Bingo.