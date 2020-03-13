Ghana, Gabon Record First Coronavirus Cases

Ghana has confirmed its first two confirmed cases of coronavirus as Gabon confirmed its first case.

Ghana’s Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu said two people who’d arrived from Norway and Turkey tested positive for the virus.

In Gabon, Government Spokesman Edgard Anicet Mboumbou Miyakou said the patient was a Gabonese man who’d arrived from France.

Ghanaian authorities have said their two patients are being kept in isolation and are in a stable condition.

They have also started the process of tracing everyone who was in contact with the two patients.

Gabon’s spokesman said the patient who had tested positive was feeling better – having displayed symptoms of cough, sore throat and breathing problems earlier.

He said the patient was in an isolation facility and the government was tracing those who had come into close contact with him.

On Wednesday, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo announced the release of $100m (£80m) to enhance coronavirus preparedness and response nationwide.

Source: BBC