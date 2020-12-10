fbpx
Ghana Elections 2020: President Akufo-Addo Declared Winner

December 10, 2020
President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana has been declared winner of the 2020 election.

Jean Mensah, chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, announced the result on Wednesday evening.

Akufo-Addo, who ran under the platform of New Patriotic Party (NPP), was declared winner of the election after securing 6,730,430 votes ahead of former President John Mahama who polled 6,214,889 votes.

Mensah said the total valid votes cast were 30,434,574, representing 79 percent of registered voters.

Earlier, Mahama, presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC), had said the election results showed that he had defeated his opponent.

He also claimed that the NDC won 140 of the 275 parliamentary seats.

Mahama said his party also won 10 out of the 16 regions in the country while thanking Ghanaians for “voting for change”.

“We thank the people of Ghana for what has been an interesting election. I want to state categorically and firmly that I have not congratulated any person. No attempt should be made to steal this election. We will resist it,” Mahama had said at a press conference.

“We thank the Ghanaian people for the confidence they’ve expressed in us. It is clear the Ghanaian people want a change in this country. Ghanaians are tired of Akufo-Addo and his government. We thank the electorate for giving us a working majority in parliament. 140 seats in the parliament which is a majority. I’ve looked at the results we have collated so far and I’m excited, happy with the results and we won in 10 regions out of 16.

“Nana Akufo-Addo continues to show credentials that are unacceptable. You cannot use to try and overturn some of the results in constituencies that we have won. We are happy that Ghanaians have voted for change.”

Ghana Elections 2020: President Akufo-Addo Declared Winner
