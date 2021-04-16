fbpx
Ghana Beats Nigeria To Become Germany’s West African Centre for Global Health

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWS

Ghana Beats Nigeria To Become Germany’s West African Centre for Global Health

April 16, 2021099
Ghana Beats Nigeria To Become Germany's West African Centre for Global Health

The German government says it will support the launch of a German-West African Centre for Global Health and Pandemic Prevention.

Christoph Retzlaff, German ambassador to Ghana, announced in a tweet on Thursday that the centre will be located in Ghana.

Retzlaff said the Ghanaian centre is one of eighth others worldwide. He, however, did not mention the locations of the seven others.

“Excellent news: Germany will support launch of a new “German-West African Center for Global Health and Pandemic Prevention,” Retzlaff wrote.

READ ALSO: Why Twitter Chose Ghana As Its African HQ

The development comes just when the dust is yet to settle on Twitter’s choice of Ghana over Nigeria for its African office.

There is an ongoing conversation over how Africa’s giant somehow manages to lose opportunities to neighbouring countries, Ghana especially.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO, said the company’s choice of Ghana was based on the country’s history of being a “champion of democracy” and “a supporter of free speech, online freedom and the open internet”.

While Nigeria may pride itself as Africa’s giant, Ghana is gradually positioning itself as the apple of the continent’s eyes, especially to foreign investors.

About Author

Ghana Beats Nigeria To Become Germany’s West African Centre for Global Health
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

July 14, 2014076

FG, Seven States Rally N255.5b From Capital Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram It has been reported that the federal government and seven states in the country have amassed a total of N255.5 billion through bonds from the capital marke
Read More
April 23, 2014071

Nestle Holds Media Workshop On Creating Shared Value

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In line with its commitment to promote public understanding of nutrition, water and agriculture / rural development issues, Nestlé, a leading Nutrition, Hea
Read More
/how-brand-exposure-through-press-release-distribution-content-marketing-can-help-a-startup-gain-traction/ NEWSNEWSLETTER
July 3, 20200150

Nigeria Has A Plantation of Madagascar Herb for COVID-19 – Health Minister

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, says Nigeria has a plantation of the “Madagascar herb” for COVID-19. The herb, called COVID-Organics, is a plant-based r
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.