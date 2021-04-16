Ghana Beats Nigeria To Become Germany’s West African Centre for Global Health

April 16, 2021 99

The German government says it will support the launch of a German-West African Centre for Global Health and Pandemic Prevention.

Christoph Retzlaff, German ambassador to Ghana, announced in a tweet on Thursday that the centre will be located in Ghana.

Retzlaff said the Ghanaian centre is one of eighth others worldwide. He, however, did not mention the locations of the seven others.

“Excellent news: Germany will support launch of a new “German-West African Center for Global Health and Pandemic Prevention,” Retzlaff wrote.

Excellent news: Germany 🇩🇪 will support launch of a new “German-West African Center for Global Health and Pandemic Prevention “ . It will be located in Ghana 🇬🇭 and be part of 8 new centers worldwide to fight global challenges #sciencediplomacy #weareinthistogether ⁦ pic.twitter.com/nv2Yk12XfY — Christoph Retzlaff (@GermanAmbGhana) April 15, 2021

The development comes just when the dust is yet to settle on Twitter’s choice of Ghana over Nigeria for its African office.

There is an ongoing conversation over how Africa’s giant somehow manages to lose opportunities to neighbouring countries, Ghana especially.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO, said the company’s choice of Ghana was based on the country’s history of being a “champion of democracy” and “a supporter of free speech, online freedom and the open internet”.

While Nigeria may pride itself as Africa’s giant, Ghana is gradually positioning itself as the apple of the continent’s eyes, especially to foreign investors.