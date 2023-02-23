Get Your Products Export-Ready With Stanbic IBTC

Expanding your business can be a game-changing move that opens new revenue streams, diversifies your customer base, and provides exciting growth opportunities.

However, to succeed in the competitive international marketplace, you must ensure your business is export ready.

While many businesses may have exportable products or services that can serve global markets, many opportunities still need to be explored due to the absence of several factors.

These factors are funding, logistics and infrastructure, language, certification and licenses, trust, cross-border and payment concerns, which require specific skills, knowledge, and strategies for overcoming them. Exporting involves more than just shipping your products or services overseas; it requires a strategic approach and a deep understanding of the foreign market’s needs and regulations.

To assist businesses in navigating the complexities of international trade, Stanbic IBTC is organising a Trade Export Webinar themed “Getting Your Business Export Ready.”

The event will take place on Friday, 24 February 2023, featuring industry experts and successful exportation business owners sharing their knowledge and insights on international trade.

The webinar will provide practical advice on market research, product development, logistics, regulatory compliance, and financing options.

Stanbic IBTC‘s pedigree in giving access to the international market to businesses has remained unrivalled throughout its operations in Nigeria.

As a member of the Standard Bank Group, it has navigated different intercontinental markets, offering businesses international presence to launch into new markets. Additionally, a network of trusted trade partners and agents across the globe is available to assist with challenges associated with global trade.

At the Trade Export Webinar, experts will guide you to take practical steps toward accessing new international trade opportunities, providing a platform for Nigerian businesses to learn about the challenges and opportunities of exporting their goods and services to global markets. You will also have the chance to network with other enterprises and industry experts, ask questions, and gain insights on preparing for and succeeding in international trade.

Do not miss out on this informative and engaging opportunity to take your business to the international stage.

Click here to register and make your business export ready with Stanbic IBTC.