Get Your JAMB ePIN On Quickteller, Get Rewarded

March 7, 2022 108

One of the prerequisites for admission into any higher institution of learning in Nigeria for Senior Secondary School students is taking the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) coordinated by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

As the exam date nears, many secondary school students are scrambling to get registered by creating a JAMB profile and purchasing their ePIN to be eligible to sit for the qualification exam and to make this easier, leading consumer digital payments platform, Quickteller, powered by Interswitch, has made provisions for prospective students to register and get rewarded.

The sale of ePINs commenced on Saturday, February 19, 2022, on Interswitch-enabled platforms, including on Quickteller Mobile App/Web, Quickteller Paypoint (Agents), and Interswitch Webpay on JAMB’s website. Students who go to these platforms to get their ePINs will be rewarded with free tutorials that will run weeks before the exam date, scheduled to hold from April 20 to April 30 2022.

To reach as many students as possible, Interswitch, in a press release, noted that the tutorials will hold virtually across the country and will cover 10 subjects such as Mathematics, English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Literature-in-English, Economics, Accounting, Government, and Commerce.

All eligible students are advised to purchase their ePINs so as to benefit from the tutorial which will hold for six weeks. These extra classes on core will facilitate their entry into their respectively chosen universities.

The tutorials will also serve as a confidence booster for students who are scheduled to take the Mock Examination slated for April 2, 2022, as disclosed by JAMB, preparing them in advance for likely questions in the exam.

There’s more; the reward program is not exclusively set aside for the students. Quickteller has also made provisions for Quickteller Paypoint agents who make sales of JAMB ePINs on their platforms, giving them attractive commissions on each sale made.

The variety of platforms made available by Interswitch for students to get their ePINs and subsequently get rewarded, contribute to the ease with which these students can get registered before the closing registration date of March 19, 2022.

The reward program will provide an avenue for many students who are unable to access a wide range of study resources. Interswitch has curated a list of experienced teachers who will serve as guides to these prospective candidates.

Supporting young people’s personal and communal growth like this reward programme is a testament of Interswitch’s commitment to ensuring that the life of every Nigerian is impacted.