fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BEST DEALSCOVEREDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER

Get Your JAMB ePIN On Quickteller, Get Rewarded

March 7, 20220108

One of the prerequisites for admission into any higher institution of learning in Nigeria for Senior Secondary School students is taking the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) coordinated by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). 

As the exam date nears, many secondary school students are scrambling to get registered by creating a JAMB profile and purchasing their ePIN to be eligible to sit for the qualification exam and to make this easier, leading consumer digital payments platform, Quickteller, powered by Interswitch, has made provisions for prospective students to register and get rewarded.

The sale of ePINs commenced on Saturday, February 19, 2022, on Interswitch-enabled platforms, including on Quickteller Mobile App/Web, Quickteller Paypoint (Agents), and Interswitch Webpay on JAMB’s website. Students who go to these platforms to get their ePINs will be rewarded with free tutorials that will run weeks before the exam date, scheduled to hold from April 20 to April 30 2022.

To reach as many students as possible, Interswitch, in a press release, noted that the tutorials will hold virtually across the country and will cover 10 subjects such as Mathematics, English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Literature-in-English, Economics, Accounting, Government, and Commerce.

All eligible students are advised to purchase their ePINs so as to benefit from the tutorial which will hold for six weeks.  These extra classes on core will facilitate their entry into their respectively chosen universities.

The tutorials will also serve as a confidence booster for students who are scheduled to take the Mock Examination slated for April 2, 2022, as disclosed by JAMB, preparing them in advance for likely questions in the exam.

There’s more; the reward program is not exclusively set aside for the students. Quickteller has also made provisions for Quickteller Paypoint agents who make sales of JAMB ePINs on their platforms, giving them attractive commissions on each sale made.

The variety of platforms made available by Interswitch for students to get their ePINs and subsequently get rewarded, contribute to the ease with which these students can get registered before the closing registration date of March 19, 2022.

The reward program will provide an avenue for many students who are unable to access a wide range of study resources. Interswitch has curated a list of experienced teachers who will serve as guides to these prospective candidates.

Supporting young people’s personal and communal growth like this reward programme is a testament of Interswitch’s commitment to ensuring that the life of every Nigerian is impacted.

NNPC Releases 381.8m Litres Of Fuel To Lessen Queues
Related tags :

About Author

Get Your JAMB ePIN On Quickteller, Get Rewarded
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

No Plan To Covert Forex In Dom Accounts, CBN Assures BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
August 17, 20180407

Nigeria Recorded $91 billion Forex Inflow in 2017 – CBN

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), said the aggregate foreign exchange inflow into the country stood at $91 billion in 2017, a record compared with 2016. Th
Read More
FG Reduces Petrol Price By ₦5 COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
January 6, 20190406

Petrol Subsidy to Gulp N1. 14 trillion in 2019

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Integrity Of Subsidy Payment Suspect Scheme Hits N62 Per Litre  Stakeholders Deplore Opaque Regime, Demand Urgent Explanation Condemn NNPC’s Hijack Of PPPRA
Read More
Atiku COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 5, 20190430

EFCC Investigating Atiku’s Son-in-law over €150 million Money Laundering Charges

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) detectives are probing Abdullahi Babalele, ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s son-in-law, for suspected laun
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.