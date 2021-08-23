Get The Summer Of Your Dreams With Stanbic IBTC

August 23, 2021 181

As travel activities gradually resume with countries easingtravel restrictions, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a memberof Standard Bank Group, has updated its Stanbic IBTC Super App to include exciting travel features and financial products to enhance customers’ travel experiences this summer.

The foremost financial institution has made accessible convenient and flexible products like the Stanbic IBTC Personal Travel Allowance, Stanbic IBTC Dollar Card, Stanbic IBTC EZ Cash, and the Stanbic IBTC Personal Credit Card for the benefit of intending travellers.

The Bank stated that this array of exciting financial solutions would help its customers have a memorablesummer this year as COVID-19 disrupted travel plans last year.

Also, the solutions were borne from the organisation’s commitment to providing flexible and easy banking.

Speaking on the rationale behind the new features, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, said, “Many customers look forward to the summer period as it allows them to unwind and de-stress.

However, this time last year, they were unable to travel due to the travel baninstituted by most countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the drastic downturn in the economy, which led to some customers being cash-strapped.

As travel bans are being lifted, the number of people travelling is expected to increase.

Customers need to be able to access convenient and safe financial solutions to aid their travel plans.

Stanbic IBTC remains committed to delivering products and services that suit the needs of customers while simplifying their travel experience.”

Wole explained that the products and features are available to all customers to ensure that they can fulfil their desire of having the most pleasant travel experience.

“We made available the Stanbic IBTC EZ Cash Loan to allow them to conveniently augment their finances this summer.

With the Stanbic IBTC EZ Cash loan, our customers will enjoy flexible travel loans with no collateral, no guarantee, and no paperwork for up to a tenor of 24months,” Wole said.

He reiterated the Bank’s commitment to offering flexible and suitable travel financial products with exciting discounts.

The Stanbic IBTC Dollar Card serves as a perfect companion providing convenient access to your dollar funds securely whilst on the move with acceptance at wide selections of travel, shopping, and dining outlets internationally.

Customers can also access ATMs, POS, and the web to get cash worldwide.

Intending travellers can also access the Stanbic IBTC Personal Travel Allowance to help fulfil their foreign exchange needs.

Likewise, customers can take advantage of the Stanbic IBTC Credit Card which offers an interest free period of up to 55 days. This gives them access to a revolving line of credit to pay for goods and services.

Stanbic IBTC continues to put its customers first by providing tailored-made travel solutions with added benefits that help them meet their commitments during thissummer.