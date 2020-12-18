Get Rid Of The Malware On Your Smartphone

December 18, 2020 34

Malware is any software intentionally designed to cause damage to a device. You could have a malware on your phone without your knowing it.

Malware can find its way to your smartphone in two ways:

Some smartphone manufacturers knowingly insert it to allow unsolicited access or adverts to run. This can be quiet annoying.

Downloads from insecure websites. Most of us are guilty of this, we go to the internet, download, save things without knowing how safe or insecure the website it. Visiting insecure websites are deadly.

Malware is written with the intent to cause harm and it can be any of the following: viruses, computer worms, Trojans, ransomware, and spyware.

Signs your Android Smartphone May be Malware-infested

Malware can sometimes be difficult to spot because they are software-related issues. Regardless, there are signs you can look out for to help you determine if your smartphone has malware or not:

Your phone is very slow.

Apps take longer to load.

The battery drains faster than expected.

There is an abundance of pop-up ads.

Your phone has apps you don’t remember downloading.

Unexplained data usage occurs.

Tips to Remove Malware

If you tick half of the aforementioned points on signs to watch if your smartphone has been infected, then you should make use of these tips to get rid of it.

Scan your phone with an anti-virus.

This will help you identify the affected app so that you can uninstall it. It also gives you an idea of the general safety and security of your device.

Look for other apps you think may be infected.

There’s a chance that some apps may have been infected by the malware. If you think you can identify those apps, delete them immediately.



How to protect your Android Smartphone Against Malware

Install security software to protect your device

Regularly update your Operating Software.

Do not click on suspicious or unfamiliar links in emails and text messages. Apply this when downloading interactive media.

Use strong, complicated passwords or a password manager. Change your passwords as often ad you can.

Never use insecure Wi-Fi connections. Always use a VPN when connecting to public Wi-Fi.

Always install apps from trusted sources, such as the Google Play Store and App Store (Apple).