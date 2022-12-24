Get Plenty Of Football Fun With The Cups After “THE CUP”: Title Races Continue

The pursuit of the highest glory in football during the past 30 days was marked by extraordinary drama, from the selection of a host country to the tournament’s hospitality rules and countless offsets by underdog teams. This year’s World Cup was super exciting, and because it was so unpredictable, it left supporters expecting the unexpected.

Despite being an intense and protracted match, Argentina won the World Cup, and Lionel Messi hoisted the final trophy that had been missing from his trophy case for years. Following the conclusion of what is possibly the best World Cup ever, new football enthusiasts have wondered what further thrills remain in the game. Which other cups are there after the Ultimate Cup?

It’s the Christmas season, and the gifts are coming along, starting with the return of the Premier League on Boxing Day with fixtures between the Gunners and West Ham United. Brentford faces The Spurs, and the thrill goes on with the Red Devils facing Nottingham forest on December 27, 2022. The teams wearing blue face each other as Man City clash with Everton on the eve of the new year.

Brentford and Liverpool kick off 2023 for football fans on a high note on the 2nd day of the new year, while Italian sides Inter Milan and Napoli battle each other on January 3, 2023, in the Serie A league. The title defenders go on a trip to Stamford Bridge as they face off with Chelsea on January 5, 2023, while the Red Devils host Everton at Old Trafford on January 6, 2023.

The thrill goes on as Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and Barcelona clash on January 8, and 6 days after, the boys from Manchester go toe-to-toe with each other as United host Man City on January 14, 2023. The coming year already looks like a fantastic one for football lovers. DStv is ready to bring all the games across the English Premier League, La Liga, the Bundesliga, the Serie A, Carabao, and the FA Cup.

