Gernot Rohr Eyes Capping Liverpool Player Ovie Ejaria

Gernot Rohr has confirmed that the Super Eagles are keen to cap Liverpool supremely talented midfielder Ovie Ejaria.

“We’re in touch with him. We like him and we would wa fnt him to come to the team,” the Super Eagles coach disclosed.

However, Ejaria has to formally apply to change his international allegiance after he represented England at Under-20 and Under-21 levels.

The skillful 22-year-old midfielder was born in England.

He is currently on loan at English Championship side Reading from Liverpool, who he joined in 2014 from boyhood club Arsenal.

The central or attacking midfielder has netted three goals in 32 appearances for Reading this season.

Source: VON