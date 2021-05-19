Germany Agrees To Return Benin Artefacts By 2022

May 19, 2021 76

Germany has agreed to return all Benin artefacts by 2022. This was announced on Tuesday at a press briefing in Abuja.

Benin artefacts

The artefacts were taken from the Benin Royal Court following the British incursion in 1849.

His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

The event was attended by Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information; Godwin Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State; and the German delegation.

At the meeting, the German Director-General Culture and Communication, Dr Andreas Gorgen said Germany acknowledges that Nigeria has suffered a loss.

He said Germany is on a restitution mission to Nigeria, to return all artefacts taken from the Benin Empire.

Benin bronzes from German museums shall be released to Nigeria. Upon their return, the bronzes are expected to be exhibited at the proposed museum being anchored by the Legacy Restoration Trust

He also announced that Germany will partner with Nigeria in the area of culture promotion and preservation

The artefacts are to be returned to Benin by 2022.