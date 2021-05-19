Germany Agrees To Return Benin Artefacts By 2022

Germany has agreed to return all Benin artefacts by 2022. This was announced on Tuesday at a press briefing in Abuja.
Benin artefacts
The artefacts were taken from the Benin Royal Court following the British incursion in 1849.
The event was attended by Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information; Godwin Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State; and the German delegation.
At the meeting, the German Director-General Culture and Communication, Dr Andreas Gorgen said Germany acknowledges that Nigeria has suffered a loss.
He said Germany is on a restitution mission to Nigeria, to return all artefacts taken from the Benin Empire.
He also announced that Germany will partner with Nigeria in the area of culture promotion and preservation
The artefacts are to be returned to Benin by 2022.
