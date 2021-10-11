German Firm, Freddy Hirsch Nigeria Partner On Food Production

October 11, 2021 102

Germany-based fragrances and nutrition manufacturer, Symrise AG has entered a strategic partnership with Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, a manufacturer of spices, on the production of food products.

A statement on Monday said both Symrise AG and Freddy Hirsch Nigeria are focused on boosting food innovation and nutrition in West Africa by developing, launching, and commercialising general seasoning, bouillon meat, snacks, and instant noodles.

It added that the innovative partnership will harness the flavor technology platform to deliver authentic regional and hyperlocal African flavors and ingredients.

“Africa’s projected population of 3 billion people by 2050 presents a large market for food and nutrition globally”, Sub Regional Director Flavor Africa Middle East, Sofiane Berrahmoune, said.

“Symrise AG is leading in meeting the needs of its customers and with this strategic partnership with West Africa’s leading flavorhouse – Freddy Hirsch Nigeria.

“We can deliver even greater speed to market in Africa. This strategic partnership with Freddy Hirsch Nigeria will give us deeper access to valuable insights about Africa’s food industry.”

Speaking on the partnership, the Managing Director of Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, Kojo Brifo, said “To achieve our vision of creating authentic African flavors and tastes, we have invested in a Research, Development, and Application laboratory and a manufacturing facility with world-class quality management systems, in West Africa, Nigeria.

“Our partnership with Symrise AG provides an acceleration of flavor development across West Africa and will increase the creativity of customized flavors, help our customers attain speed to market, and enhance their operational agility.”