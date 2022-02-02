fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COMPANY PROFILENEWSLETTER

Geregu’s ED Joins First Bank After Otedola Became Largest Shareholder

February 2, 2022042
Geregu's ED Joins First Bank After Otedola Became Largest Shareholder

Julius B. Omodayo-Owotuga, the Deputy Chief Executive of Geregu Power Plc, has joined the board of First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Holdings, as a Non-Executive Director. This development came on the backdrop of his appointment’s approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Prior to his time at Geregu Power Plc, Omodayo-Owotuga was the Group Executive Director, Finance and Risk Management of Forte Oil Plc (now Ardova Plc), before billionaire Femi Otedola bowed out of the company after divesting its 75% stake to  AbdulWasiu O Sowami’s Prudent Energy.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that Geregu Power Plc is an energy firm Otedola joined in 2013 as its Chairman of the Board of Directors. And even though he now boasts of a 7.57% stake in First Bank, the billionaire had claimed that he didn’t invest in money in the financial institution to have a board position in it.

According to Otedola, the hallmark of any good investor is to see opportunities where others do not, and that was why he purchased stakes to become the largest single shareholder of the company.

“I am simply an investor who saw an opportunity in the financial institution and decided to take advantage of it through the investment I have made. My interest, contrary to speculations, is not to become chairman of the bank or its holding company (Holdco). Moreover, I am in semi-retirement,” he stated.

However, Omodayo-Owotuga, who served as a chief director in Geregu Power, a company Otedola chairs its board of directors, now holds a board position in FBN Holdings following his latest appointment.

“While at Forte Oil, he was a member of the executive management team that restructured a then moribund company into a vibrant Industry player.

“He equally led the capital restructuring, acquisitions, debt capital raise, maiden credit rating, and divestment initiatives. Prior to joining Forte Oil Plc, he had responsibility for the Asset and Liabilities Management function at the Africa Finance Corporation,” a statement cited by our correspondent, in which Omodayo-Owotuga’s appointment was disclosed, read.

Dangote, Otedola, Others Asked To Join 2023 Presidential Race
Related tags :

About Author

Geregu’s ED Joins First Bank After Otedola Became Largest Shareholder
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

Lagos Threatens To Deactivate Passports of COVID-19 Testing Protocols Violators COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
August 23, 20200387

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections Surge by 601 New Cases

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed 601 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. The latest cases bring the total number of confirmed Covid-19
Read More
March 3, 20161363

“Nigeria’s Non-oil Export Freight Cost Jumps By Over 30%” – NEPC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Indications have emerged that efforts by the Federal Government to boost the nation’s non-oil export earnings may not yield expected fruits due to the alarm
Read More
NEWSLETTERSPORTS
October 11, 20180369

Ronaldo’s Alleged Rape: Documents are ‘Completely Fabricated’ – Lawyer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Documents concerning rape allegations made against Cristiano Ronaldo have been “completely fabricated”, according to the player’s lawyer.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.