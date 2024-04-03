Geregu Power Releases N20bn Total Dividend for Shareholders

Geregu Power Plc has authorized giving its investors a N8 dividend on each common share worth N50,000, or N20 billion. This was stated in the decision of Geregu Power’s 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was forwarded to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) in Lagos on Tuesday by Mr. Akinleye Olagbende, General Counsel.

According to Olagbende, the stockholders whose names are on its register of members as on February 27 are the beneficiaries. According to him, Chief Olukunle Oyewole was also named by the firm as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

The company’s independent non-executive directors, Mr. Anil Dua and Mr. Doron Grupper, were also re-elected, according to the general counsel. Olagbende said that the directors had the authority to set the auditors’ fees.

He said that the power company also elected Mr Anil Dua, Mr John Robert Lee, Mr Taj Giwa-Osagie, Mrs Bisi Bakare and Mr Bakare Shofoluwe as members of the statutory Audit Committee.

According to him, the firm approved the remuneration of its managers and directors for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, at the AGM. Olagbende said that the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the company were also amended.

According to him, the new memorandum read that fully paid shares shall be free from any restriction on the right of transfer and shall also be free from all lien, except as otherwise prescribed by the operation of law.

The general counsel stated that all regulatory announcements by the company would be published in at least two national newspapers with nationwide circulation.

He said: “It is provided that notices shall be given only to those members whose registered addresses are within Nigeria.

“Any member whose registered address is not within Nigeria may name an address within Nigeria, which for notice shall be considered as the registered address. Transactions on NGX Declined by 13.81%

“Unless and otherwise directed by a resolution of the general meeting of the company, the number of directors of the company should not be less than, and or more than 13.

“The borrowings powers of directors are limited so that the aggregate amount at any time owing in respect of amounts of money borrowed by the company and its subsidiary companies.

“Exclusive of inter-company borrowings shall not exceed a reasonable amount except with the consent of the company in general meeting.