George Floyd: Wife of Killer Cop Derek Chauvin Files for Divorce

THE wife of Derek Chauvin, who knelt on George Floyd’s neck during his brutal arrest, has filed for divorce, her lawyer said.

In a statement issued by her lawyer, Kellie Chauvin said on Friday night she will split from her husband, who’s been charged with murdering the 46-year-old black dad in Minneapolis.

Chauvin’s legal team at Sekula Law Offices said the former Mrs. Minnesota is “devastated” by Floyd’s death and that her “utmost sympathy” is with his family.

“This evening, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy,” read the statement from Sekula Law Offices, according to WCCO.

“While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time.”

Kellie’s divorce announcement came hours after police arrested Chauvin in Minneapolis and charged him with third-degree murder in Floyd’s death.

The 44-year-old was taken into custody four days after disturbing arrest footage showed him kneeling on the black man’s neck as he pleaded for his life.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Chauvin could face more charges.

An autopsy report revealed earlier on Friday that the violent restraint by Chauvin and three other officers contributed to Floyd’s death.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner also said that Floyd has “underlying conditions” including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease. that also played a role in his death.

“The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death,” the medical examiner reported, according to WTVO

Source: The U.S. Sun