George Floyd: US Embassy Staff in Abuja Call For Justice

- June 9, 2020
George Floyd

The staff of the United States Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria, showed their support in the call for justice regarding the killing of African-American, George Floyd, by the police.

In a photo posted by the Embassy on Monday staff could be seen going down on one knee, a gesture that shows support for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement in America and across the globe.

According to the tweet, the US Mission to Nigeria said it joined together in 84 seconds of silence in solidarity with those at home and around the world protesting the murders of George Floyd & others.

The Mission’s statement further said that it sincerely hopes that everyone will learn from this episode and use it as inspiration to create a better world.

Source: Channels TV

