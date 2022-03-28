Genesis Restates Devotion To Customer Satisfaction

March 28, 2022 151

Genesis Group, a hospitality conglomerate, has restated its devotion to customer satisfaction.

According to a statement, the firm made this known during its 30th anniversary held in Port Harcourt recently.

It reads, ‘Genesis Group started as a 25-seater restaurant in Enugu in 1991 and has today grown to a multinational conglomerate headquartered in Port Harcourt with business interest in hospitality and oil and gas.

“To celebrate this incredible milestone, the company hosted staff, clients/customers, stakeholders, friends, well-wishers, and other distinguished guests.’

The firm’s founder, Dr Nnaeto Orazulike, who spoke at the event, noted that for 30 years the business conglomerate had continuously innovated, diversified, and provided exceptional products and services to its esteemed clients and customers, which includes multinationals, local corporations, and the Nigerian public.