General Motors Sues Ford Over Trademark Infringement

July 25, 2021 101

General Motors has announced that the US manufacturer and its self-driving car unit Cruise have sued Ford for calling its automated driving technology BlueCruise.

Ford launched BlueCruise, which allows motorists to drive hands-free, in April.

GM, which acquired the start-up Cruise in 2016, argues in a lawsuit filed in the district court in Northern California that Ford is infringing its trademark.

“No other company has the right to use these marks in the field of automated driving technology,” GM said in the complaint seen Saturday by AFP.

Ford’s brand “will inevitably cause confusion,” GM said.

With Cruise, GM hopes to be the first major automaker to produce self-driving cars on a large scale.

AFP