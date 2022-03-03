Gender Equality Bill: Senate Addresses Protesters

March 3, 2022 190

The Nigerian Senate has addressed its critics and those that protested its rejection of the gender equality bill, which denied women special seats in the federal legislative arm of government.

Following the rejection of the gender equality bill on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, some women took to the National Assembly on Wednesday, March 2, and blocked the main gate in protest of the development.

Amongst other things, the women sought the reversal of the Senate’s decision on the proposed bill, as they argued that they are as pertinent to nation-building just the opposite gender.

But addressing them in an interview, Senate spokesman Senator Ajibola Basiru acknowledged the protesters’ right to express their displeasure as they did at the main gate to the National Assembly.

When asked if the gender equality bill rejection would be reversed as a result of the protest, Basiru maintained that “It cannot!”

“There were 68 bills, 21 of which could not pass, so why should we revisit three bills. They should continue with their lobbying and strategy ahead of another round of legislative amendments.

“To protest is a right of everybody. That it was rejected at this time does not mean it has been foreclosed. Then, they need to even come up with practical and implementable propositions.

“It is part of the democratic process that you must respect the decision of the government and it is also part of their democratic right to protest. We identify with their protests but there is nothing that we can do for now. The National Assembly has taken a position and we cannot reverse ourselves,” he added.

Meanwhile, Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, a lawyer and civil rights activist, had lamented negligence from Nigerian lawmakers as it relates to issues concerning women, saying they are not usually taken seriously.

“Women have questions that we want to ask them. Why is it that in this country?” she queried. Continuing, Akiyode-Afolabi said, “We seem not to be relevant because the attitude we saw yesterday, the issues that were treated, show that we are not taken seriously.

“This is 2022. The country should have grown up by now. We want to find out from them. Issue of citizenship is a major problem for them.”