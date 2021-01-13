GEJ, FarmCrowdy Others Clinch 2020 African Awards

January 13, 2021 34

The African Leadership Magazine (ALM) Persons of the Year Awards committee on Wednesday released the list of winners on its site.

H.E. Goodluck Jonathan, former president of Nigeria emerged as the Africa Peace & Security Leader of the Year 2020, Onyeka Akumah, Co-founder, FarmCrowdy (Nigeria) was selected as the African Agricultural Champion of the Year 2020, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as the African of the year 2020, and other distinguished Africans in a keenly contested poll. The poll attracted over 120,000 votes on the ALM website; over 7 million active online engagement during the voting period; and over 5000 votes via email.

The winners shall be decorated and presented with honour instruments on February 26th, 2021, during the annual African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award ceremony. This year, the event is billed to hold virtually and set to host influential Africans in business, politics, and all spheres of African leadership spectrum. As has been the tradition, the winners were unveiled by the Publisher of the Magazine, Dr. Ken Giami, at the U.K. Head Office of the group.

The announcement of the winners was preceded by the awards committee working with the editorial team to collate online and offline votes and submissions from the over 1 million subscribers/followership base of the publication.

The African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards, which has become the leading vote-based third-party endorsement in the continent, recorded an upsurge of over 50% votes from the previous year, mainly from Africans within and the Diaspora.

Winners of African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards

African Agricultural Champion of the Year 2020

Onyeka Akumah, Co-founder, FarmCrowdy, Nigeria – Winner Noel Doyle, Chief Executive, Tiger Brand, South Africa – Runner-up

Africa Peace & Security Leader of the Year 2020

H.E. Goodluck Jonathan, former president of Nigeria – Winner General Vincent Nundwe, Army Commander, Malawi – Runner-up

African of the Year 2020:

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, – Winner Strive Masiyiwa, Founder & Executive Chairman, Econet Group, Zimbabwe – Runner-up

African Political Leader of the Year 2020:

H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana – Winner H.E. John Magufuli, President of Tanzania – Runner-up

African Female Leader of the Year 2020:

Tiguidanke Camara, Chairman & CEO, TMG Group, Guinea – Winner Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary, UN Economic Commission for Africa – Runner-up

African Educationist of the Year 2020

Professor Samuel Edoumiekumo, Vice-Chancellor, Niger Delta University, Nigeria – Winner Dr Patrick Awuah Jr. Founder & President, Ashesi University, Ghana – Runner-up

African Industrialist of the Year 2020

Nicky Oppenheimer, Chairman, Oppenheimer Generations, South Africa – Winner Abdulsamad Rabiu, Chairman, BUA Group, Nigeria – Runner-up African Philanthropist of the Year 2020

African Philanthropist of the Year 2020

Mo Ibrahim, Founder, Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Sudan – Winner Ayo & Helen Oritsejafor, Founders, Eagle Hand Foundation, Nigeria – Runner-up

ALM Young Person of the Year 2020

Sadio Mane, Footballer, Senegal – Winner Eder pale, Founder & CEO, Mozhandlings, Mozambique – Runner-up

African Climate Champion of the Year 2020

Graca Machel, the former first lady and climate activist, Mozambique – Winner Agnes Matilda Kalibata, President, Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa – Runner-up

African Energy Leader of the Year 2020

Kwameh Kyei, MD/CEO, Unity Oil Company Ltd, Ghana – Winner Nkechi Obi, MD/CEO, Techno Oil, Nigeria – Runner-up

African Public Health Champion of the Year 2020

Dr John Nkengasong, Director General, Africa CDC, Cameroon – Winner Jean-Jacques Muvembe, Ebola Vaccine, Congo – Runner-up

Africa Disruptor of the Year 2020

Kamal Yakub, Founder, Uber for Tractors, Ghana – Winner Ken Njoroge, Co-founder & Group CEO, Cellulant Corporation, Kenya – Runner-up

The African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year which is in its 9th year is an annual award reserved for distinguished Africans, who have blazed the trail in the year under review.

This year, the selection committee expanded the categories to cover other key themes that are critical to Africa’s future ambition and sustainability aspirations.

