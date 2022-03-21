Geely Nigeria Announces New SUV Innovation

March 21, 2022 73

The deluxe partnership between Mikano International and Geely Autos has announced plans to launch a brand new SUV soon.

A company statement noted the global auto giant, since its establishment of operations in Nigeria, has had an ideal run towards solidifying itself as one of the fastest-growing auto brands in the country.

In February, Geely Global reported an impressive 78,478 sales volume worldwide, a clear indication for the brand in Nigeria.

Shortly before this, in 2021, it was announced that Geely was the only Asian automaker to join the International Automotive Task Force, joining other members such as BMW Group, Volkswagen AG and Jaguar Land Rover Limited.

While leveraging Mikano International’s formidable legacy, Mikano Motors launched Geely Nigeria by introducing the X7Sport and Emgrand7 models with commendable success.

This was quickly followed by the launch of the Coolray SUV, which won the award for “Best Compact SUV- Design and Technology 2021” by the Nigerian Auto Journalists Association.

The statement further said, ”From all indications, Mikano Motors-Geely Nigeria is set to shake up the Nigerian auto-industry again with this innovative, game-changing addition.

The information released proves that the new entrant is a C- Segment, hybrid SUV, luxurious, technology, and ensures safety; that’s what Geely is known for. This SUV was like the Coolray before it was co-developed with Volvo Autos, which Geely took ownership of in 2010.”