GE, UWGN Empower Students Through Donation

GE Gas Power collaborated with United Way Greater Nigeria (UWGN), to host a ‘Back to School’ drive as part of its efforts to foster student development.

150 school children from the Wesley School of Hearing Impaired, Surulere, Lagos, and Whanyinna Nursery and Primary School, Makoko, Lagos, received learning essentials. The beneficiary schools for the initiative were specifically selected as they cater to children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director, United Way Greater Nigeria, Mrs. Deola Durodola, said, “This collaboration with GE to enhance the quality of education as well as promote literacy and reading culture among children in beneficiary schools is important in our efforts to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities.

It is also in line with Sustainable Development Goal 4 which seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all, while supporting children in low income and potentially disadvantaged communities.”

The event was attended by GE and United Way Greater Nigeria staff members, teachers from both schools, as well as selected beneficiaries. In addition to the donation, volunteers spent time with the children in storybook reading sessions, games and activities.

“GE Gas Power is pleased to collaborate with United Way Greater Nigeria to help students access education, in line with our overall commitment to education and skills development in the communities we live and work in.

“We recognize that supporting children to access quality education prepares them to become productive citizens in the future,” said Anne Ezeh, Communications Director, GE Africa & Diversity Leader, GE Gas Power Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Wesley Schools for The Hearing Impaired in Surulere was founded in 1962 and currently hosts students with hearing impairments and special needs, to empower them to achieve their full potential. Whanyinna Children Foundation is a charity that uses education to combat child labor, illiteracy, malnutrition, crime, and health.