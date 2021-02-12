fbpx
GDP Rebasing: FG, World Bank Begins National Survey Of Establishment

February 12, 2021
The Federal Government and the World Bank have partnered to conduct a National Survey of Establishment in readiness for the next Gross Domestic Product rebasing.

The Statistician-General of the Federation/Chief Executive Officer, National Bureau of Statistics, Yemi Kale, disclosed on Thursday this at a press briefing on the ongoing National Survey of Establishment.

The Nigerian government plans to rebase the nation’s GDP in 2021 to capture new economic activities in the country.

In 2013, Nigeria rebased its GDP from $270 billion to $510billion to become the largest economy in Africa.

Kale said over 1.4 million establishments had been enumerated  as part of the process to rebase Nigeria’s GDP.

Kale said, “This National Survey of Establishment is second part of the National Business Sample Census 2020/21 which started in October last year, after some delays brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By design, the NBSC 2020/21 has two major components. The first component is the listing or enumeration of business and commercial establishments across the country, while the second part is the sample survey, which is currently going on.

“In the listing part which was completed in December 2020 and resulted in the enumeration of over 1.4 million establishments nationwide, a set of criteria had to be met by the establishment to qualify for enumeration.”

He explained that to be enumerated under the exercise, the establishment must have a fixed location as well as operate from a fixed structure that could be locked up, as well as other attributes.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

