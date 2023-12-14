GBFoods Appoints Oreoluwa Atinmo As Marketing Director For Its Nigerian Business

GBFoods, a leading multinational consumer goods corporation, has appointed Oreoluwa Atinmo as the Marketing Director for its Nigerian business. This appointment comes as a strategic move that reiterates GBFoods’ dedication to developing local talent and fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment.

Prior to assuming this new role, Oreoluwa served as the Regional Category Manager for the taste enhancers category at GBFoods Africa. In this capacity, she played a pivotal role in shaping the strategic vision, growth, and profitability of the category across 24 African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, West Africa, Central East Africa, Algeria, and Madagascar.

Oreoluwa is recognised for her expertise in launching sustainable innovations, driving brand and category growth, and optimising operational excellence. Her professional journey spans diverse industries and companies, such as Shell Nigeria, Heineken, and GBFoods Africa. Notably, she made history as the first Female Engineer at Heineken Nigeria, leading Automation projects and managing Automated systems before transitioning into Commercial marketing roles in alignment with her long-term vision of global leadership.

She holds a BEng Electrical & Electronic Engineering from the University of Nottingham and obtained her master’s degree from Imperial College University, London. She has also recently completed a Global executive MBA at IE business School, further cementing her leadership capabilities.

Speaking on her appointment, Atinmo said she is enthused to take on the role and reiterated her commitment to contributing to the growth of the industry. “This appointment comes at a time when the world has witnessed several unprecedented disruptions, and the business landscape is evolving rapidly. I am excited to lead our marketing efforts in Nigeria, steering the brand through these dynamic times,” she said.

The General Manager of GBFoods Nigeria, Victor Egbe, expressed utmost confidence in Oreoluwa Atinmo to help GBFoods achieve its set business objectives. “Her unwavering commitment, diligence, and outstanding leadership qualities position her as an invaluable member of the team. She brings a diverse array of skills that is perfectly geared to drive GB Food’s Scientific marketing framework,” said Egbe. Present in more than 50 countries in Europe and Africa, GBFoods has been actively empowering and taking care of the local communities, while emphasising the need to celebrate local flavours.