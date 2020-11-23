Gbajabiamila Visits Family of Newspaper Vendor Shot by Security Aide

November 23, 2020 22

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the House of Representatives, has visited the home of Ifeanyi Okereke, a newspaper vendor who was shot by his security aide last week Thursday.

During his visit to the late vendor’s residence at Kwata area of Madalla-Suleja, Niger state, Gbajabiamila said Okereke’s family has become his responsibility and that he has instructed his lawyers to set up a trust fund for the children.

“Those children have now become my children. I have made commitments to the family to train them until they become adults,” he said.

READ ALSO: African Trade Exchange Highlights Growing Demand for U.S. Agricultural Products in the Region

“The incident has touched me in no small measure and in ways difficult for anyone to understand. I am a man of peace and not violence.”

Gbajabiamila also visited the association of vendors in Abuja to condole with them on the death of their colleague and to assure them that Okereke will get justice.

Bizwatch Nigeria recalls that newspaper vendors protested the killing of Ifeanyi Okereke by Gbajabiamila’s Security Aide.

The spokesman of DSS, Peter Afunanya through a released statement, disclosed that the officer involved in the shooting which resulted in the death of a vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke, has been detained.