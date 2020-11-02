Gbajabiamila Urges Youths to be Productive, Self-Reliant

November 2, 2020 111

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has urged Nigerian youth to be productive and self-reliant especially at this time.

He gave the charge on Sunday, in commemoration of Nigeria’s maiden Youth Day, noting that Nigerian youths have a lot of potentials in them, which they must work assiduously toward maximizing.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila noted that with the teaming youth that Nigeria has and their great potentials, the country could attain greater heights in the future.

The Speaker also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring November 1 of every year as Nigeria’s Youth Day.

Source: Channels TV