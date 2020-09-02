Gbajabiamila to Meet Ghanaian House of Reps Speaker over Traders Dispute

- September 2, 2020
Nigeria’s House of Representatives Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, is set to meet with the Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament today, where both parties would discuss ways to settle the dispute between Nigerian traders and the Ghanaian authorities.

This was disclosed by the Speaker in a social media statement on Tuesday evening. Hon. Gbajabiamila said that President Muhammadu Buhari wanted the dispute between both West African nations settled amicably, through legislative and parliamentary diplomatic means.

Last month members of the Local Union of the Ghana Union of Traders Association in Koforidua, Eastern region, complained about foreigners entering Ghana’s retail space.

Hon. Gbajabiamila said that he had met with the President on Tuesday afternoon, and that he would be meeting the Speaker of the Ghanaian parliament. He added that he would “further explore ways of resolving the issues with our traders and strengthening our ties.”

