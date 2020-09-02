Gbajabiamila to Meet Ghanaian House of Reps Speaker over Traders Dispute

Nigeria’s House of Representatives Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, is set to meet with the Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament today, where both parties would discuss ways to settle the dispute between Nigerian traders and the Ghanaian authorities.

This was disclosed by the Speaker in a social media statement on Tuesday evening. Hon. Gbajabiamila said that President Muhammadu Buhari wanted the dispute between both West African nations settled amicably, through legislative and parliamentary diplomatic means.

Met with Mr. President this afternoon to brief him that I would be meeting with the Speaker of the Ghanian Parliament tomorrow to further explore ways of resolving the issues with our traders and strengthening our ties. pic.twitter.com/4111aSwdDn — Femi Gbajabiamila (@femigbaja) September 1, 2020

Last month members of the Local Union of the Ghana Union of Traders Association in Koforidua, Eastern region, complained about foreigners entering Ghana’s retail space.

Source: Nairametrics