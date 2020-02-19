Gbajabiamila Seeks China’s Support to Address Security Challenges

The Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila has asked for the support of the Peoples’ Republic of China to help tackle security challenges in the country.

Speaking when he received the Ambassador of China to Nigeria Mr Zhou Pingjian, in Abuja, Mr. Gbajabiamila said Nigeria needs help at this time to help tackle its security challenges.

He noted that Nigeria and China already have a good economic and political relationship and stressed the need for strong military ties between the two countries to reduce insecurity.

“What I’ll implore you is on the military relationships. Our biggest problem right now is the issue of insecurity, and we’ll be happy to get help now from wherever we can.

So, in terms of military ties, we’ll be happy to get help from you at this time,” Mr. Gbajabiamila said.

On Coronavirus, Speaker Gbajabiamila commended the Chinese Government for measures taken so far to contain the virus and avoid spread to other parts of the world.

He said Nigeria would continue to support China as it battles the virus, adding that there was a need for proper enlightenment to avoid panic among the people.

“Our country will continue to ensure that the relationship is good.

You have the issue of coronavirus, and we commend you for what you’ve done so far. You’ve been proactive so far. You built a 1000-bed hospital in about a week and another 1600-bed hospital.

We know that all these things are temporary but necessary measures. You did address the issue of misinformation and all of that. But we must always recognize the fact that there will always be fear of the unknown.

We met with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) ‎here. The DG gave us the same assurances that you gave us. With the measures taken, I know in no time it will go. But whatever that caused it in the first place should be addressed.

We’re here to support you even if it’s morally so that you’ll continue to fight this disease,” the Speaker maintained.

The Chinese Ambassador, Mr. Pingjian, had earlier told the Speaker that his country considers Nigeria a very important trade partner, especially with the recent trade volume between the two countries rising to around nineteen billion US Dollars.

While calling for the continuous peaceful relationship between the two countries, Mr. Pingjian said China would continue to support Nigeria to achieve her set goals.

On the Coronavirus epidemic, the ambassador said the Chinese Government is doing a lot to contain the disease.

“We’ll protect the lives and properties of Nigerians in China, We have the competence, capacity and will to contain the epidemic and China would emerge stronger from the epidemic.” The ambassador added.

So far, he said, no Nigerian living in China was infected with the disease, noting that his country would do everything to protect foreign nationals’ resident in China.

Source: VON