Gbajabiamila Decries Embarrassing Conditions Of Nigerian Missions

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, says most of the Nigerian missions he has visited abroad are in embarrassing conditions.

The speaker said this on Tuesday at a public hearing organised by the house committee on foreign affairs.

The committee is investigating the alleged malpractices associated with diplomatic postings and use of resources at the ministry of foreign affairs.

Gbajamiabila described the ministry as the “gateway to Nigeria”, adding that it would not get a second chance to make a second impression.

“It will be the greatest tragedy if what it shows falls far short of the heights to which we aspire and yet hope to attain,” he said.

“The house of representatives has received petitions and pleadings from Nigerians at home and abroad alleging varying degrees of malpractice and malfeasance in the ministry’s operations and its subordinate departments and agencies.”

He said the committee will conduct a thorough investigation to substantiate or refute the allegations, relying on the available evidence and the contributions of interested parties.

“Personally, let me say that there’s hardly a country I visited that there are no embarrassing stories in our missions. I visited many, right from my time as minority leader to house leader and I can recall such stories,” he added.

“Rest assured that it is not the intention of the house of representatives to act in a manner that singles out any one individual or group. Neither is it our desire to take punitive action as a matter of politics.

“We will conduct a thorough review of what is, by every standard, one of our nation’s premier institutions. And we will work with all who bear a responsibility to try to fix what needs fixing and rebuild what is broken.

“This is our duty to the Nigerian people, and it is a commitment we will not waiver from or allow ourselves to be distracted.”