Gbajabiamila Backs Social media Regulation

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has backed the move for social media regulation in the country.

He stated all things in life must have regulations and that social media is the “most potent instrument” that can serve good and bad causes.

He made this known while appearing as a guest on Channels Television on Sunday.

Gbajabiamila disclosed that the national assembly has come under harsh criticism in its attempts to regulate social media.

He stated that the rights of the people to freedom of speech is not absolute, stressing that a balance must be reached in social media regulation to ensure that individuals’ rights are not violated.

“Like everything in life, there has to be regulation. We know that social media is perhaps the most potent instrument that can be used for good and can be used for the negative,” he said.

“We welcome the good. We must not paper over the bad or the evil. That is my position about social media regulation.

“We must strike a balance, where peoples’ rights to speech are not infringed upon but where your rights to speech ends or begins, it is where my own rights or next person’s rights to protection begins.

“Many more countries, democracies that we all look up to are already in the mood of regulating social media.

“National assembly has been contemplating regulation for a long time. Each time they do, people will kick. Why did you kick? They say freedom of speech.

“It is a delicate balance. Very, very delicate. It is something we need to do as responsible. You heard of cyberbullying, children nagging themselves, killing themselves because of what is on social media. We do not want that.

“It is something we need to do because we have a responsibility to protect every single citizen in this country and that is what we must do.”

Gbajabiamila while reacting to the ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria, stated that the national assembly has not reached a decision on the issue.

He noted that as a leader, it is pertinent that both parties are given a fair hearing — the federal government and Twitter — before reaching a decision.

“National assembly has not taken a position. Before you take a position, you have to listen to all sides. It cannot be knee-jerky. We have a responsibility, if I was on the outside I know the position I will take,” he said.

“On the inside, I have been elected by the people, I have to be on the side of the people but I also have to know exactly what the facts and the true situation is. It is not a beauty contest.”