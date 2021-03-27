Gastroenteritis Outbreak Kills 2 Students In Sokoto

March 27, 2021 81

Two students of Government Girls College Sokoto have lost their lives following the outbreak of Gastroenteritis at the school.

Gastroenteritis, also known as infectious diarrhea and gastro, is an inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract — the stomach and intestine.

Kulu Haruna, Commissioner for Science and Technology for Sokoto confirmed the outbreak of the disease in a press release in Sokoto.

According to her, 70 students were affected by the disease and 50 of them have been discharged with only 20 students still in admission.

She said the state government has been working together with the Ministry of Health to bring the spread of the infection under control.

Haruna dismissed the rumour of contaminated water through borehole, maintaining that the state government does not joke with the safety of citizens residing in the state.

2 weeks break

The management of the school have announced a two weeks break for the students to allow for proper investigation and as a possible solution to the outbreak.