Gas: ‘President Buhari Does Not Control The Price’ – Petroleum Minister

November 23, 20210113
Gas: 'President Buhari Does Not Control The Price' - Petroleum Minister

Timipre Sylva, the Minister of State for Petroleum revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari is aware and concerned about the hike in the price of gas and is promising action to improve the situation.

The Petroleum Minister said this while addressing State House correspondents after a meeting with the President in his office where he presented CEOs of two new agencies: the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NURC) and the Nigerian Downstream and Midstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) at the statehouse.

Slyva explained that the Federal Government has no control of the prices and rather, it is the international market that primarily determines the price of the commodity.

Sylva, however, assured Nigerians that some elements of the pricing will be adjusted internally to enable a reduction.

Gas: 'President Buhari Does Not Control The Price' – Petroleum Minister
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

