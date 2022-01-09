Gas-powered Vehicles To Be Introduced To Lagosians, Others

January 9, 2022 127

Vehicles in Lagos, and 11 other states in Nigeria, according to the Federal Government, would use Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) before the year (2022) runs out.

Dayo Adeshina, the Programme Manager of National Liquefied Petroleum Gas Expansion Implementation Plan, who made this disclosure on behalf of the government, said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has already selected 12 states for the pilot phase of the conversion of vehicles using petrol and diesel to enable them to do LPG.

Aside from Lagos, the other states that would first have gas-powered vehicles in Nigeria are -Ogun, Bauchi, Gombe, FCT, Niger, Katsina, Sokoto, Ebonyi, Enugu, Delta and Bayelsa

As part of the plans in making gas-powered vehicles a reality in the selected states, Adeshina that engineers attached to four automobile companies have already began training on how to convert vehicles assembled or produced in Nigeria to start using autogas instead of petrol or diesel.

His words: “I am in charge of the LPG expansion programme; yes, there is an autogas element of it, but it is the LPG aspect that I am responsible for.

“And in this aspect, we are concentrating our target on 12 pilot states and our approach is simple. We are starting with the state governments by getting the vehicles that they are using in those states.

“So, if I take Lagos for example, in the last eight years, Lagos has had vehicles from GAC, JAG, Toyota and Coscharis. So, what we’ve done is that we’ve gone to those four companies to tell them that we would like to train their engineers to convert vehicles that they supplied to Lagos State already.

“The idea is that they can convert the vehicles from the use of petrol to LPG and then we can now scale it massively. So, we’ve done the online training, and we started with Lagos for those four companies.”