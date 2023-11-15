Gas Flaring Will End in Nigeria by 2023

TotalEnergies’ Managing Director has announced plans to eliminate gas flaring activities in Nigeria by the end of 2023. Speaking at the 41st Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) annual international conference and exhibition in Lagos, Mathieu Bouyer outlined the company’s energy mix targets for 2030, aiming for 50% gas, 30% petroleum products, 15% electricity, and 5% biomass and hydrogen.

TotalEnergies is committed to reducing global greenhouse gas emissions from its oil and gas facilities by 40% by 2030. The company is actively increasing the use of solar energy in its facilities and local communities in Nigeria, with a target of eliminating routine flaring at its installations by the end of 2023.

Bouyer emphasized the strategic role of natural gas in the energy transition, highlighting its lower greenhouse gas emissions compared to coal and oil. He acknowledged the global shift toward cleaner and renewable energy sources due to concerns about climate change.

In October 2023, TotalEnergies demonstrated its commitment to host communities by fully funding five Host Communities Development Trusts (HCDTs) with a total of $15 million. The company became the first among International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria to achieve this milestone.

Additionally, on November 12, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited brokered a peace deal between TotalEnergies and labor unions PENGASSAN and NUPENG, resolving a strike and restoring 275,000 barrels of oil per day production at TotalEnergies.