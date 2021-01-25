fbpx
Gani Adams Sends Warning To Northern Leaders, Herders

January 25, 2021015
The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, issued a warning to “the apex organisation in the North and the herders’ association”, stating that they should be watchful of their statement or “face the wrath of the Yoruba nation”.

Adams’ cautionary message was contained in a statement titled, “Insecurity: ACF, Miyetti Allah are Jokers- Aare Gani Adams”.

The monarch’s warning follows the threat of a ‘civil war’ by the Arewa Consultative Forum and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria after Yoruba rights activist Sunday Adeyemo, also called Sunday Igboho gave a seven-day vacation order to the Fulanis in Igangan, Oyo State.

Igboho accused the Fulanis of perpetrating killings, kidnappings and other criminal vices in Igangan and its surrounding communities.

Reacting to the threat of a ‘civil war’ from the northern groups, Adams said, “The apex organisation in the North and the herders’ association should watch their statements or face the wrath of the Yoruba nation.

“By their inciting statements, the North is beating war drums. But we will resist any attempt by the North to turn our region into war zones and no amount of threat will stop us from securing our region from killer herdsmen.

“From my findings, what is playing out in the last three days (especially on the social media), it is evident that there are some enemies and political elements both within and outside our region who are now using the bravery of Sunday Igboho as a coordinated attempt to soil my name, and also put my efforts in the past 28 years in the struggle to test.

“My silence in the last three days doesn’t portray me as a coward, but by virtue of my position as the Are Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, I am bound by my conscience and conviction to act accordingly when the time is right. And I must also consult widely before taking any action.

“What Igboho said was not even as damaging to the sanctity of the nation than (sic) the call for civil war by the ACF and the Miyetti Allah put together.

“The killer herdsmen are the major problem, but sadly the Federal Government remains silent.

“There are reports that the Fulani herdsmen have, in the past five years, killed over 300 Yoruba people from different communities while several other people have been kidnapped with victims paying several billion as ransom.

“The Fulani, in their conqueror agenda since 1818 had caused a lot of damage to the southwest. And it is clear that the south is their target, that is why anybody going against the Fulani herdsmen automatically becomes their enemy.”

