Ganduke Suspends Media Aide Over Comment Criticizing Buhari

October 12, 2020

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced the suspension of Salihu Tanko Yakasai, his special adviser on media, for comments that criticised Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari.

The aide who tweets from the handle @dawisu had on Sunday called out the President for not addressing Nigerians protesting police brutality.

“I’ve never seen a government with zero empathy like that of President Buhari. So many times, when his people are going through a difficult time and expect some sort of tap on the shoulder to reassure them that he is in charge, but he failed to do so.

“To speak to ur own ppl over issues that are bedeviling them has become something like a favour you’re doing to them. Over & over again, u cannot spare 5mins and address the nation to calm them down, the same people u went to the 36 states to beg for their votes, it’s heartbreaking,” Yakassa noted.

In a statement released by the Kano State governor, Muhammad Garba, the Commissioner of Information described the statement made by the media aide as an “indiscreet comment” being a public figure even though it was his opinion.

“The governor, therefore, warned political appointees and public servants to guard against making statements capable of drawing unnecessary controversy and heating up the polity,” the statement added.

Source: Business Day