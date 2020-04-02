Ganduje, Wife Test Negative for Coronavirus

Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje and his wife Professor Hafsat Ganduje have both tested negative for COVID-19, the dreaded disease ravaging the world.

The development was contained in a press release signed and issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kano State, Mr. Abba Anwar, on Thursday morning.

The Governor thanked Almighty Allah for the negative results and prayed for quick recovery of those whose results tested positive for the disease.

“We thank Almighty Allah for this result which shows negative. That is how He (Allah) wishes. All those whose results are positive, we will continue praying for their quick recovery from the illness. Irrespective of race, nationality, ethnicity, social status, political or religious affiliations,” he said.

Governor Ganduje also prayed for Allah’s continued protection against COVID-19 in the state, the country and the world in general.

“While we pray for Divine intervention, we must make sure that we always listen to health professionals and work with their professional advice,” he stated.

Hand washing

Governor Ganduje urged members of the public to observe regular hand washing with running water, usage of hand sanitizer, keeping the environment tidy, avoidance of gatherings, particularly in markets and other public places among others.

“Staying at home is safer, healthier and most appropriate. I also urge Nigerians to strictly abide by directives given by the Nigerian government as another mechanism in containing the spread of the disease,” he stressed.

Governor Ganduje promised that his government would maintain the proactive measures against COVID-19, along with health experts, professionals and other stakeholders, as multi-faceted approaches against the threats and possible spread of the disease.

“It is our responsibility to see that this deadly COVID-19 is fought from all angles, to have safer and healthier society. We thank Almighty Allah that up to this time there is no reported case in Kano. May Allah save those from other states in the country and other affected nations of the world,” he prayed.

Governor Ganduje reiterated his commitment to ensuring that the directive given by the state government on boundary closure is strictly observed, saying any defaulter caught would face the wrath of the law.

He used the opportunity to thank the State Task Force on COVID-19, chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna and Co-Chaired by Professor Abdulrazaq Habibu and all members of the committee as well as health workers, over their unrelenting efforts against Coronavirus.

He also extended the appreciation to the fundraising committee in the state.

“Our thanks also go to the Fund Raising Committee, under the Chairmanship of Professor Muhammad Bello, Vice-Chancellor, Bayero University, Kano and Co-chaired by Alhaji Tajuddeedn Dantata and all those who are sending in their assistance, like Alhaji Aminu Dantata, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Dangote Group, Alhaji Abdussamad Isyaka Rabi’u, BUA Group of Companies, Lee Group of Companies, United Bank for Africa (UBA), among other respectful individuals and organizations,” the Governor added.

