Ganduje Releases ₦285 million to Kano’s COVID-19 Fund Raising Committee

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has released ₦285 million to the Kano COVID-19 Fund Raising Committee to enable it to complete distribution of palliatives to over 300, 000 households targeted in the state.

The Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello announced the figure at a media briefing on the activities of the committee.

He said the decision by the governor to shore up the fund of the committee is to ensure that all the poor and needy in Kano benefit from government’s palliatives to cushion the effect of lockdown occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic,

“Ganduje decided to release the intervention fund to enable the Committee to get enough resources to cover its target of 300, 000 households across the state.

“The Committee has spent N100 million out of the money in the first phase of distribution of the palliatives, it is expected to use N170 million to complete the second phase of distribution of the palliatives”, Bello said.

He said the Committee is targeting another 50,000 households in the second phase of the distribution, apart from the 50,000 households in the first phase while describing the first phase as a huge success.

He also added that the Committee has been carefully monitoring the distribution of the palliatives to ensure that those who benefited in the first phase will not have the opportunity of benefiting twice.

Prof. Bello said that the state government has also given the committee the directive to supervise the distribution of the Ramadan Feeding programme while pledging to ensure transparency and equity during the exercise.

He added that apart from the 300, 000 households targeted, the Committee is also extending palliatives to Correctional facilities, remand homes, and motherless babies’ homes.

