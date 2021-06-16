fbpx
Gambian Currency To Be Printed In Nigeria

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERForeignNEWSNEWSLETTER

Gambian Currency To Be Printed In Nigeria

June 16, 20210105
Gambian Currency To Be Printed In Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has entered into an agreement with The Gambia to print its currency – Gambian Dalasi.

This was disclosed by the Gambia’s central bank Governor, Buah Saidy, on Tuesday, during a visit to the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, in Abuja.

Prior to the agreement, the country had been approached by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to assist in the restructuring of the country’s apex bank.

However, Saidy said that the offer was declined because of his confidence in Nigeria, noting that Nigeria would serve the best interest of The Gambia.

The small West African nation, as with other countries across the globe, was especially hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saidy disclosed that the country’s economic growth slowed from the 6 percent annual growth recorded pre-COVID to the 0.2 percent growth rate post-COVID.

READ ALSO: Fintech Platform Set To Transform Digital Banking Experience Across Nigeria Through UBA Partnership

Speaking on the minting agreement between both countries, Emefiele assured Saidy of Nigeria’s support in devising ways to help restructure The Gambia’s central bank.

Emefiele said, “My colleagues will take you to our Security Printing and Minting Company.

“Our colleagues from Liberia who were there two months ago were fascinated by the facilities we have at the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting.

“Our colleagues will see how they can help you to restructure your Central Bank and also see how we can be of assistance in printing your currency.

“I can assure you that we can be extremely competitive, if only from the standpoints of logistics and freight. The Gambia is only a few hours from here.”

Related tags :

About Author

Gambian Currency To Be Printed In Nigeria
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

February 12, 20140137

Nigeria Drops To 47th Position In FIFA Ranking

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Super Eagles have again  dropped farther in the monthly FIFA ranking released on Thursday. In spite of grabbing the bronze medal at  just concluded Afri
Read More
February 13, 20150107

Supply Glut: Oil Prices Slide Persists As Exporters Flood Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The prices of many crude oil grades heading toward $60 per barrel early this week have plunged to less than $55 per barrel in the international market as a
Read More
Sowore Sustains Gun Wound By Female Police Officer NEWSSOCIETY
May 31, 20210235

Sowore Sustains Gun Wound By Female Police Officer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Activist and publisher of online news medium, Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, is reported to have “shot” been shot by a police operative in Abuja. The for
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.