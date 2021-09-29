Gabjabiamila Urges RMAFC To Review Revenue Allocation Without Sentiments

September 29, 2021 85

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to conduct its review of revenue allocation in the country without sentiments.

He directed this at the Chairman of the commission, Elias Mbam, noting the importance of the review, considering its last review was done “almost 30 years” ago.

Gbajabiamila added that relevant stakeholders needed to be involved in the current review process of revenue allocation.

He said, “in its attempt to review the revenue allocation in the country, which was last done almost 30 years ago, the commission should ensure that all stakeholders were carried along and that all necessary things are done so that the final report could not be faulted.

“It’s almost 30 years that the last review was done. It’s such a long time. A lot has changed from 1992 to date.

“I charge you to do your review, not based on any sentiment. You should consult widely so that your report won’t be faulted. I’m glad you said you’re conducting public hearings. It’s good to do that, to seek people’s opinions.

“You should work based on the principles of justice, equity and fairness.”

Mbam, on his part reiterated the need for the review of revenue allocation, adding that its finalisation would balance what “every tier of government” receives with “its current responsibilities”.