G5 Debut During AliExpress 828 Mega Brands Spectacle

Exciting news, everyone! UMIDIGI has just unveiled the fantastic G5 phone, brimming with incredible features and offered at delightful prices. You won’t want to miss out on grabbing your very own G5 from the Official AliExpress Store

The UMIDIGI G5 showcases a sleek, glossy design that’s simply stylish. With a stunning 50MP ultra-clear dual camera (50MP main + 2MP depth camera) and a cheerful 8MP front camera, it’s a photography champ.

The big 6.6-inch HD+ display with a super smooth 90Hz high refresh rate is a real visual treat, powered by the lively T606 octa-core processor.

And the 5000mAh battery keeps the fun going and going, plus it supports zippy 10W fast charging. With a generous 8+8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the G5 offers tons of space for your memories.

Buy UMIDIGI G5 at $119.99